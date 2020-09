Moseley (concussion) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against New York, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moseley was forced to leave the game early in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. As evidenced by this news, Moseley will now enter the league's concussion protocol, and he'll need to be cleared by independent doctors in order to return. Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams are expected to handle starting duties at cornerback.