49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Moseley will undergo surgery after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moseley appears set to land on injured reserve as he recovers from impending ACL surgery, though Shanahan did not specify when the cornerback would undergo this procedure. The 25-year-old cornerback played nearly every defensive snap over the first five games of the season. The loss of Moseley will leave San Francisco's secondary even more under-manned after safety Jimmie Ward also sustained a fractured hand during Sunday's win, which will sideline him for an unspecified amount of time.