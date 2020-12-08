Moseley (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's game against Buffalo.
The 24-year-old cornerback was capable of practice all week in a limited capacity, but his status during pregame workouts seemingly did not yield a favorable outlook. San Francisco's CB group will have to contend against Buffalo's receiving corps without the services of Moseley or K'Waun Williams (ankle) for Monday night.
