Moseley suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moseley will now target a return for the start of the 2023 campaign, after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5 versus Carolina. The 26-year-old cornerback totaled 21 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception through the 49ers' first five games. Fellow cornerbacks Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas are in line to receive additional opportunities moving forward behind starters Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward.
