Moseley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Bills, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Moseley practiced in a limited capacity all week, putting him on track to be a true game-time decision. It would be a major loss if he ends up inactive, as the 24-year-old typically covers the slot, where Bills receiver Cole Beasley has done a ton of damage this year. If Moseley is ultimately ruled out, Jason Verrett is likely to bump to the slot while Dontae Johnson covers the outside opposite Richard Sherman.
