Moseley had successful surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL, according to his twitter account.
Moseley's surgery is the first step in a long recovery that should keep him out until at least training camp. The veteran corner's season finished with 22 tackles (18 solo), five passes defensed and an interception in five games.
