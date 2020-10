Moseley (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Both Moseley and Dontae Johnson (groin) have been ruled out, and if Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring) can't play, Jason Verrett and Ken Webster will start at cornerback. Moseley will look to clear concussion protocol for next week's matchup against the Rams.