Moseley (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moseley didn't practice all week as he works through the league's concussion protocol. Along with Moseley, fellow starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) has also been ruled out and primary backup K'Wuan Williams (hip) is questionable. Even if Williams plays, Dontae Johnson, Jason Verrett and Ken Webster will likely all handle increased duties Sunday.