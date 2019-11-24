49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Active Week 12
Sanders (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Sanders hasn't practiced much since picking up a rib cartilage injury Week 10 versus the Seahawks, taking the field Thursday and Friday in a no-contact jersey that eventually led to limited participation. Still, he suited up last Sunday against the Cardinals and played 44 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to three catches (on five targets) for 33 yards. The 49ers wide receiver group also will include rookie Deebo Samuel (shoulder), who has turned 21 targets into a 16-246-0 stat line the last two games. That run coincides with George Kittle's absence due to knee and ankle injuries, but the skilled tight end is gutting them out Sunday, too, which could impact the target volume of both Sanders and Samuel.
