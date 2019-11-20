Coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Sanders (ribs) may not be ready to participate in practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sanders suited up against the Cardinals despite dealing with injured ribs and was forced to retreat to the sidelines on multiple occasions before finishing with a three-catch, 33-yard stat line. Unsurprisingly, the veteran wideout's status for Wednesday's practice -- and ultimately Sunday's showdown with Green Bay -- is up in the air. A late start time could create complications for Sanders' fantasy owners, so they will hope to see the wideout take part in practice this week in order to improve his chances to suit up against the Packers.