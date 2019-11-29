49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Cleared for Baltimore showdown
Sanders (ribs) will play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A rib cartilage injury restricted Sanders to limited practice participation throughout the week, but his availability for Sunday was never in any doubt. He played through the same ailment in a Week 12 blowout win over the Packers, catching one pass for 15 yards while playing 67 percent of offensive snaps. A matchup with the Ravens' excellent cornerbacks entails a higher level of difficulty, but the nature of the game should encourage more passing volume from Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw the ball just 20 times last week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...