Sanders (ribs) will play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A rib cartilage injury restricted Sanders to limited practice participation throughout the week, but his availability for Sunday was never in any doubt. He played through the same ailment in a Week 12 blowout win over the Packers, catching one pass for 15 yards while playing 67 percent of offensive snaps. A matchup with the Ravens' excellent cornerbacks entails a higher level of difficulty, but the nature of the game should encourage more passing volume from Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw the ball just 20 times last week.