49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Clearly limited Sunday
Sanders (ribs) caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.
The receiver deserves kudos for playing through a painful rib cartilage injury, but Sanders was visibly limited and came off the field after any kind of hard contact. Expect him to have his practice reps severely curtailed during the upcoming week to try and make sure he's a little closer to 100 percent when the Niners face the Packers in Week 12.
