49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Clutch catch in Week 16 win
Sanders secured three of six targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday.
Sanders entered the 49ers' final drive of the night with just a pair of grabs totaling 15 yards, but his 46-yard reception during what would turn out to be the game-winning march positioned San Francisco deep in Rams territory. The speedy veteran's production has been hard to trust from game to game since joining the team via trade just prior to Week 9, but he does have a pair of 100-yard efforts and Saturday's 61-yard tally, which counts as his third highest with the Niners. Sanders will look to make an even bigger impact in a pivotal Week 17 showdown against the Seahawks.
