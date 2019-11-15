49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Considered questionable
Sanders (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports that the wide receiver missed a third consecutive practice Friday, following his early exit from Monday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks. It doesn't bode well for a Week 11 appearance, but the 49ers at least remain open to the possibility, setting up a potential game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With George Kittle (knee/ankle) and Matt Breida (ankle) listed as doubtful and Dante Pettis (back) deemed questionable, Jimmy Garoppolo will have to work with limited weapons for a second straight week. Deebo Samuel is the one primary pass catcher without an injury concern, coming off an 8-112-0 receiving line in the loss to Seattle.
More News
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Deemed day-to-day with rib issue•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to undergo MRI on ribs•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out for remainder of contest•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits Monday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...