Sanders (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports that the wide receiver missed a third consecutive practice Friday, following his early exit from Monday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks. It doesn't bode well for a Week 11 appearance, but the 49ers at least remain open to the possibility, setting up a potential game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With George Kittle (knee/ankle) and Matt Breida (ankle) listed as doubtful and Dante Pettis (back) deemed questionable, Jimmy Garoppolo will have to work with limited weapons for a second straight week. Deebo Samuel is the one primary pass catcher without an injury concern, coming off an 8-112-0 receiving line in the loss to Seattle.