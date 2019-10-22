49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealt to San Francisco

The 49ers acquired Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Broncos on Tuesday in exchange for 2020 third- and fourth-round selections, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Mohamed Sanu was dealt to the Patriots earlier Tuesday, Sanders became one of the few established receivers left on the trade market. The 49ers acted quickly to bring the veteran in the fold and will likely immediately install him as a starter in Sunday's game against the Panthers. Sanders has made an impressive recovery from the Achilles surgery he required last December, playing in all seven of Denver's games and nabbing 30 of 44 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns.