Coach Kyle Shanahan considers Sanders "day-to-day" as a result of the rib injury that forced him from Monday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

As his fourth target of the game fell incomplete in front of him in the second quarter, Sanders went to the sideline and then the locker room shortly thereafter. He eventually was ruled out with the aforementioned issue, which is a rib cartilage injury, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers will release their first Week 11 injury report Wednesday, at which point we'll get a better sense of Sanders' health.