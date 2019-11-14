Play

Sanders (ribs) was held out of practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers consider Sanders day-to-day due to a rib cartilage injury, which knocked him out in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Seahawks. As a result, his listing on the 49ers' next two injury reports will be monitored to determine his chances to suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals.

