49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits Monday's game
Sanders (rib) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Seahawks.
Sanders left the game in the second quarter after he was shaken up making a catch. He headed to the locker room to receive additional treatment from the medical staff. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne to see an increase in snaps.
