49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected to play versus Panthers
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Sanders to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sanders was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how much of San Francisco's playbook Sanders will manage to digest before Sunday's contest against Carolina, but it's evident that the team intends to begin incorporating him into the aerial attack immediately in some capacity. The veteran wideout will be a boom-or-bust fantasy option while he gets up to speed in the 49ers' offense, with clear upside to develop into a consistent weekly option going forward.
More News
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealt to San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Makes five grabs in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ready to go versus Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as full Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In line to practice Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as limited Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.