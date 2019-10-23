Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Sanders to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sanders was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how much of San Francisco's playbook Sanders will manage to digest before Sunday's contest against Carolina, but it's evident that the team intends to begin incorporating him into the aerial attack immediately in some capacity. The veteran wideout will be a boom-or-bust fantasy option while he gets up to speed in the 49ers' offense, with clear upside to develop into a consistent weekly option going forward.