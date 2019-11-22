49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Expects to play
Sanders (ribs) anticipates playing in Sunday night's game against the Packers, noting that his pain level has gone done considerably the past few days, Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports reports.
Sanders played through the rib cartilage injury last week but was limited to 44 percent of offensive snaps in a 36-26 win over the Cardinals. He sat out practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, sporting a no-contact jersey to avoid any aggravation of the issue. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he views Sanders, Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) as game-time decisions for Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but it sounds like the 32-year-old wideout is confident he'll be able to play. It's a bit less clear where Samuel and Kittle stand, though Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area expects both pass catchers to play.
