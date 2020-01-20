49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Finishes with zero catches
Sanders finished with one target and no receptions in Sunday's 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.
Sanders played 75 percent of offensive snaps, but Jimmy Garoppolo attempted just eight passes in a game where the 49ers entered halftime leading by 27 points. It did mark a third straight game in which Sanders had fewer yards than Deebo Samuel, who caught two of three targets for 46 yards and added another 43 yards on two carries. The rookie has mostly outperformed the veteran over the past three months, but there hasn't been much of a difference in terms of target volume. Both wide receivers should see more opportunities in a Super Bowl matchup with Kansas City on Feb. 2.
