Sanders (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Sanders, Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) all followed the same routine, sitting out practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Each of the three was spotted in a no-contact jersey Friday afternoon, after coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Thursday that they'll all be game-time decisions. The 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff presents an issue for fantasy managers, limiting the quantity and quality of replacement options if some combination of Sanders, Samuel and/or Kittle ultimately lands on the inactive list.