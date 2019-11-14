Play

Sanders (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders took part in the walkthrough prior to Thursday's session but went to the locker room once the 49ers kicked off drills. Coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that Sanders doesn't require a full practice in order to suit up on game day. Having said that, Sanders would help his cause by practicing in some capacity Friday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories