49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to 38 yards
Sanders caught three of five targets for 38 yards in the 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
Sanders nearly made the biggest play of the game when he ran past a pair of defenders on a third-and-10 with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew the veteran wideout and then took a sack on the next play, giving the ball back to Kansas City for a game-clinching, 38-yard touchdown from Damien Williams. It was otherwise a quiet night for Sanders, who drew fewer targets than both Deebo Samuel (nine) and George Kittle (seven). Sanders can become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the 2020 league year March 18, one day after his 33rd birthday.
