49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Hoping to play
Sanders (ribs) said he will try to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Sanders is listed as questionable after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, though he reportedly increased his activity level in individual workouts as the week moved along. This sounds like a matter of pain tolerance, with the wide receiver potentially determining his Week 11 availability after a pregame workout in the lead up to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne are the top candidates to see extra targets in the event of a Sanders absence, with Dante Pettis (groin), Marquise Goodwin and Richie James also in the mix. Things could get a bit tricky relying on the inactive list, as the 49ers have five players listed as 'out' or 'doubtful' and another five listed as 'questionable'. Each team gets seven inactive slots, so the Niners may not have enough space to cover all their players that aren't healthy enough to play.
