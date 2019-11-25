Play

Sanders (ribs) caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-8 victory over the Packers.

It was George Kittle's (knee/ankle) night to shine, leaving little scraps to be had for the rest of the receiving corps (no wide receiver with more than two targets). Sanders has been dealing with his own nagging injury, and that may have factored in his lack of usage for the second straight week since returning to action. When healthy, the veteran wideout is the top receiver and second option behind Kittle, but fantasy owners may want to wait until he is fully cleared of the rib issues that have limited him in practice over the past few weeks.

