49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Just one target
Sanders (ribs) caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-8 victory over the Packers.
It was George Kittle's (knee/ankle) night to shine, leaving little scraps to be had for the rest of the receiving corps (no wide receiver with more than two targets). Sanders has been dealing with his own nagging injury, and that may have factored in his lack of usage for the second straight week since returning to action. When healthy, the veteran wideout is the top receiver and second option behind Kittle, but fantasy owners may want to wait until he is fully cleared of the rib issues that have limited him in practice over the past few weeks.
More News
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Active Week 12•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Expects to play•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets questionable tag again•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited in return to practice•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: No practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Availability for practice uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...