Sanders, an impending free agent, hasn't discussed a new contract with the 49ers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanders mentioned after the Super Bowl that he enjoyed playing for the 49ers, but he wasn't ready to speculate on his future at that time. The lack of negotiations so far isn't necessarily a deal breaker, considering most teams have taken a slow approach to player contracts while the owners and NFLPA work on a new collective bargaining agreement. Sanders will turn 33 next Tuesday, one day before he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. He refuted a recent rumor that suggested the 49ers had sent him a lowball offer, but it does seem likely that he'll end up testing the open market.