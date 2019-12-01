Sanders (ribs) caught four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.

Sanders led the team in targets and catches, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only threw for 165 yards. Kendrick Bourne led the team with 42 receiving yards, with Sanders and Deebo Samuel both one yard short of that total, but it was Samuel who scored the team's lone receiving touchdown. Sanders has failed to eclipse 50 yards in a game since Week 9, but he'll likely see his number called more frequently out of the slot against the Saints in Week 14.