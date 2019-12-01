49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited impact in loss
Sanders (ribs) caught four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.
Sanders led the team in targets and catches, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only threw for 165 yards. Kendrick Bourne led the team with 42 receiving yards, with Sanders and Deebo Samuel both one yard short of that total, but it was Samuel who scored the team's lone receiving touchdown. Sanders has failed to eclipse 50 yards in a game since Week 9, but he'll likely see his number called more frequently out of the slot against the Saints in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...