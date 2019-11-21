Play

Sanders (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite going through stretches but not much more during the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Sanders took a step in the right direction with some activity on the field after no drills Wednesday. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers expect Sanders to play through a rib cartilage injury again Sunday against the Packers, but it seems likely he enters the weekend with a designation.

