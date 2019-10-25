49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: On pace for 'a lot' of work
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Sanders is "going to play ... a lot" Sunday against the Panthers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Shipped from Denver to San Francisco on Tuesday, Sanders has been in the 49ers' program for just three days, but Shanahan is confident the veteran wide receiver will be a significant part of the offense right away. Sanders may be helped by the fact that Marquise Goodwin (personal) is questionable to play, while Dante Pettis (knee) and Deebo Samuel (groin) will be available but dealt with health concerns this week. Whatever the case, Sanders figures to be part of the game plan.
More News
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected to play versus Panthers•
-
49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealt to San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Makes five grabs in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ready to go versus Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as full Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In line to practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...