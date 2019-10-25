Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Sanders is "going to play ... a lot" Sunday against the Panthers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shipped from Denver to San Francisco on Tuesday, Sanders has been in the 49ers' program for just three days, but Shanahan is confident the veteran wide receiver will be a significant part of the offense right away. Sanders may be helped by the fact that Marquise Goodwin (personal) is questionable to play, while Dante Pettis (knee) and Deebo Samuel (groin) will be available but dealt with health concerns this week. Whatever the case, Sanders figures to be part of the game plan.