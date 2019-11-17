49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to play
Sanders (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sanders was unable to practice in any fashion this week, but barring any setbacks leading up to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he's expected to suit up and start. Through his first two games with San Francisco, Sanders has immediately stepped in as the 49ers' No. 1 wideout, grabbing 11 passes for 137 yards and two scores on 14 targets.
