49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Open to staying with Niners
Sanders hasn't yet turned his focus to free agency, but he did mention that he enjoyed the 2019 season and loves playing for the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Acquired in an October trade with Denver, the soon-to-be 33-year-old wideout had a couple huge performances in games the 49ers won by a small margin -- Week 9 at Arizona and Week 14 at New Orleans. While his presence may have been the difference between a No. 3 seed and the No. 1 seed, Sanders otherwise served in a complementary capacity, often playing third fiddle in the passing game behind George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. The 49ers likely will have some level of interesting bringing Sanders back, but it won't come as any surprise if he gets a better offer from another team. The Niners don't have a ton of cap space, and they have two other starters -- DE Arik Armstead and S Jimmie Ward -- scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.
