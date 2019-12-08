49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Posts monstrous line in shootout
Sanders (ribs) had seven catches (nine targets) for 157 yards and a touchdown, also adding a 35-yard touchdown throw in Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints.
Sanders not only turned in his best receiving performance as a member of the 49ers this season, but he also threw for his second career touchdown pass on a trick play in the second quarter. The veteran is the team's top option at wide receiver, so it was a bit surprising to see the Saints line up No. 2 corner, Eli Apple, against him while leaving the superior Marshon Lattimore on rookie Deebo Samuel in most passing situations Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo and Sanders took full advantage of this defensive mismatch, resulting in monstrous fantasy lines for both players in a crucial NFC showdown. Big games like Sunday's have been few and far between, as Sanders' last four games resulted in a 28.3 receiving yard average. The 32-year-old was also dealing with banged up ribs during that span, and he appeared to be back at full strength. Barring an unforeseen setback, Sanders should be a full go against the Falcons on Sunday.
