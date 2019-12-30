49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Quiet game on SNF
Sanders had three catches (four targets) for 25 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.
Sanders had a quiet cap to the 2019 regular season, finishing with 25 receiving yards or less for the fifth time in 10 starts with his new squad. The veteran's receptions had a much larger impact on the actual team, as he quickly became a third-down security blanket for Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders finishes with 66 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games between Denver and San Francisco. The 32-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason, and his eventual landing spot will help determine what kind of fantasy value we can expect from the wideout in 2020. For now, Sanders will look to help his current club on a quest for an appearance in the Super Bowl.
