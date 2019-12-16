Sanders caught two passes (four targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.

The 49ers had a clear gameplan to use tight end George Kittle (17 targets) to attack Atlanta's defense, leaving all of the team's wideouts with poor fantasy lines. Sanders still led the group in targets (four), so he remains the lead dog amongst a group of youngsters, but fantasy owners have to be wary of a changing offensive gameplan under coach Kyle Shanahan. The veteran wideout has put up some huge lines with his new team, but a lot of lackluster ones are scattered about as well. Sanders could be primed for a solid game against a Rams defense on Saturday that was just torn apart by the Dallas Cowboys.