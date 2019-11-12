Sanders (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

Sanders retreated to the locker room after being shaken up in the second quarter of Monday's contest. Before he exited, Sanders recorded two receptions for 24 yards. Without their top wideout, the 49ers will have to rely on Deebo Samuel, Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and company for the remainder of the night. Look for an update on Sanders to come when the team resumes practice later this week.