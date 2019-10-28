Sanders caught four of five targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.

He opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, catching a four-yard TD pass, but Sanders wasn't heavily involved after that as the Niners were able to keep the ball on the ground for the most part. The veteran receiver is expected to emerge as one of Jimmy Garoppolo's top options once he acclimates to a new scheme, but that may not result in much more volume given the team's run-heavy offense -- Sanders' five targets in this one led all San Francisco wideouts.