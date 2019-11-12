Play

Sanders is slated to undergo an MRI on his ribs Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Sanders had X-rays after he was forced out of Monday night's game against the Seahawks, but the results were inconclusive. Until added clarity on the severity of his rib issue arrives, the wideout's status for this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals will remain cloudy.

