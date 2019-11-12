49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to undergo MRI on ribs
Sanders is slated to undergo an MRI on his ribs Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Sanders had X-rays after he was forced out of Monday night's game against the Seahawks, but the results were inconclusive. Until added clarity on the severity of his rib issue arrives, the wideout's status for this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals will remain cloudy.
