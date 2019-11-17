Play

Sanders (ribs) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite a rib cartilage injury that kept him off the practice field this week, Sanders will be available to the 49ers offense. It's unknown how many snaps he'll be able to handle, and if he'll be more of a decoy than anything when he's in the game. With George Kittle (knee) sidelined again, targets will be up for grabs to Sanders and any other 49ers' skill-position players that get on the field.

