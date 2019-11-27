Play

Sanders (ribs) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders played through a rib cartilage injury this past Sunday against the Packers, ranking second among 49ers wide receivers in offensive snap share (67 percent) but hauling in his only target for 15 yards. As he gets healthier, his production is bound to bounce back, but he nonetheless will kick off Week 13 prep with a cap on his reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories