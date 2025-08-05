49ers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Heading back to San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers signed St. Brown on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Less than a week after being released by San Francisco, St. Brown is now back with the team, and he'll get another chance to compete for one of its last roster spots at wide receiver. In a corresponding transaction, the 49ers released wide receiver Andy Isabella on Tuesday.
