The 49ers placed St. Brown on injured reserve Friday due to a foot injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

St. Brown injured his foot during Thursday's training camp practice, just two days after signing with the team after Andy Isabella (ankle) was let go, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. By being placed on IR, St. Brown will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with San Francisco.