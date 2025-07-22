default-cbs-image
The 49ers signed St. Brown on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

St. Brown appeared in two regular-season games with the Saints last season but wasn't targeted on 35 offensive snaps. He hasn't seen any meaningful action since 2022 with the Bears. St. Brown will try to win one of the last spots on the roster this summer.

