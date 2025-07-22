49ers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Latches on with San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers signed St. Brown on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
St. Brown appeared in two regular-season games with the Saints last season but wasn't targeted on 35 offensive snaps. He hasn't seen any meaningful action since 2022 with the Bears. St. Brown will try to win one of the last spots on the roster this summer.
More News
-
Equanimeous St. Brown: Returns to practice squad•
-
Saints' Equanimeous St. Brown: Elevated to active roster•
-
Equanimeous St. Brown: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Saints' Equanimeous St. Brown: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Equanimeous St. Brown: Sticking with New Orleans•
-
Equanimeous St. Brown: Doesn't make Saints' 53-man roster•