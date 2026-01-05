49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kendricks has moved into the starting role at linebacker with Tatum Bethune out for the remainder of the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kendricks was elevated to the active roster in late December and made his first appearance with the 49ers in Week 16, having six tackles (three solo) in three games. Bethune's addition to the injured players on San Francisco's defense leaves the team without Mykel Williams (knee - IR), Nick Bosa (knee - IR), Fred Warner (ankle - IR), and Dee Winters (ankle), who is questionable for the wild-card round matchup against the Eagles. The team hopes Kendricks can act as a bridge for a potential deep playoff run until Fred Warner is healthy, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com.