Reid is a candidate to fill Jimmie Ward's vacancy in the secondary after serving as a linebacker over the 49ers' previous two contests, according to Susan Slusser of the San Fracncisco Chronicle.

Reid had made the switch from safety to linebacker after Jaquiski Tartt ran away with the starting strong safety job. With Ward (forearm) being placed on IR this week, the 49ers are considering moving Reid back to his former role of safety going forward. The 25-year-old was being used in a limited fashion in a crowded linebacker corps, so a conversion back to safety makes the most sense for both parties. If the move is made, Reid would regain his status as a solid IDP contributor in the tackle department as a starter.