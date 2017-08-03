Reid (ankle) return to practice as a full participant Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran safety was sidelined from team activities for a few days after suffering a minor ankle injury Sunday. Now that he is back at full strength, Reid will resume his role as the 49ers' first-string strong safety in camp.

