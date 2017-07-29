Reid (biceps) was a full participant in Friday's first practice of training camp, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee.

No surprises here, as Reid was expected to be a fully recovered from the torn bicep injury he suffered last year by the time training camp rolled along. The 25-year-old was lined up at strong safety, a position he expects to play for the majority of the season. Reid has always been a marginal IDP option in the secondary, but with a new role that will see him pinching in for run support more often, the athletic safety could easily surpass his career-high of 77 tackles so long as he stays healthy.