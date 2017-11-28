Reid was on the field for all 67 of the 49ers' defensive snaps Sunday, finishing with a team high seven tackles (all solo) in a loss to the Seahawks.

The veteran safety tallied seven solo tackles for the second consecutive week after failing to top four in any game prior to Nov. 12. With both Jimmie Ward (forearm) and Jaquiski Tartt (forearm) down for the year, Reid has absorbed the majority of the tackles vacated by his fellow safeties and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.