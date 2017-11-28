49ers' Eric Reid: Leads team in snaps and tackles
Reid was on the field for all 67 of the 49ers' defensive snaps Sunday, finishing with a team high seven tackles (all solo) in a loss to the Seahawks.
The veteran safety tallied seven solo tackles for the second consecutive week after failing to top four in any game prior to Nov. 12. With both Jimmie Ward (forearm) and Jaquiski Tartt (forearm) down for the year, Reid has absorbed the majority of the tackles vacated by his fellow safeties and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.