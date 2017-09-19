49ers' Eric Reid: Likely out this week
Reid (knee) is not expected to play this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the team won't have Reid for Week 3 and his status for the foreseeable future remains up in the air. Without Reid, Jaquiski Tartt (neck) is the likely replacement is he's even able to suit up. Otherwise, Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert would be the next guys up.
More News
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Injures knee Sunday•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Full participant in practice•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Participates in limited fashion during Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Full participant in practice•
-
49ers' Eric Reid: Expected to play up in box more often•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...