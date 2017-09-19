Play

Reid (knee) is not expected to play this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the team won't have Reid for Week 3 and his status for the foreseeable future remains up in the air. Without Reid, Jaquiski Tartt (neck) is the likely replacement is he's even able to suit up. Otherwise, Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert would be the next guys up.

