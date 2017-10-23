Reid (knee) did not start in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and played just 48 of the team's 75 defensive snaps.

Reid returned from a three-game absence Sunday due to a knee injury, but ended up losing his starting spot upon his return. In Reid's usual spot at starting strong safety was Jaquiski Tartt, who has filled in for Reid in his absence, and Tartt went on to play every defensive snap once again. Expect Tartt to continue serving as the 49ers' starting strong safety moving forward.