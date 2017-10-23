49ers' Eric Reid: Loses starting job upon return
Reid (knee) did not start in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and played just 48 of the team's 75 defensive snaps.
Reid returned from a three-game absence Sunday due to a knee injury, but ended up losing his starting spot upon his return. In Reid's usual spot at starting strong safety was Jaquiski Tartt, who has filled in for Reid in his absence, and Tartt went on to play every defensive snap once again. Expect Tartt to continue serving as the 49ers' starting strong safety moving forward.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...